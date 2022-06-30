Crash displaces residents on N. University

PEORIA, Ill. — Gun violence has not taken a holiday in Peoria on the 4th of July. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was shot around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, July 4. Officers were dispatched to Big Al’s on Jefferson Avenue to a report of shots fired. When Peoria police arrived, there were no victims at the property, according to Peoria Police Information Office Semone Roth.
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Cars and Coffee was held at the Levee District for all car lovers on Saturday, July 2. Event organizers said they wanted to create a space where people could drive and show off their cars. At the event, people were able to see...
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Firefighters say a house fire Friday afternoon was electrical in nature. Crews were called to a home on Forest Hill Avenue, near California, around 3:20 p.m. Fire officials say they could see smoke and flames coming from the upper level of the one and a...
UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide. According to a press release, 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body and likely died instantly. Peoria Police arrested 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor for the...
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– Glen Oak Park held its annual 3rd of July celebrations on Sunday. Many families showed up early in the afternoon to play at the park, go to the zoo, and have picnics. An estimated 3,000 people sat out on the lawn to grab some snacks and...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One woman is dead and another woman has been arrested after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to the Peoria County Jail after police responded to the shooting in the 300 block of South Sterling.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One car was involved in a rollover accident on Route 6 just south of the War Memorial Drive exit around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle rollover with reports of occupants. trapped. When they arrived, two...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria/East Peoria riverfront and Illinois River are expected to be full of boats this holiday weekend. Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson said it’s important to watch out for other boaters when there are so many of them on the river on Monday, the 4th of July.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested three individuals with outstanding warrants near Idaho and Montana Streets Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the police department’s Special Investigation Division observed three known individuals with outstanding warrants gather at approximately 9:30 p.m. While officers approached them, they...
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
PEORIA, Ill. — Police have made an arrest in connection with Peoria’s 10 homicide of the year on Tuesday. PPD says on Thursday, the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division located and arrested 41-year-old Rev Blakes on N. Knoxville Avenue, between E. Archer and E. Arcadia Avenues.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friends and loved ones of the woman who was shot and killed Saturday gathered near the site for a remembrance vigil. There, they shared photos, stories and memories of 21-year-old Mariah Moss. People close to her say she had recently gotten a job as the head cook at a local community center.
A truck is totaled and its driver missing after a collision with a train Friday in Toluca. La Salle and Marshall County Sheriff Offices say it happened about 11:10pm at the Walnut street intersection. Authorities think the driver was simply trying to beat the train to the crossing. The truck lost with the box crushed by the impact.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Firefighters and volunteers were bagging groceries at the Sheridan Hy-Vee for a unique reason. The event was called Bagging for Tips and the grocery store opened two of its locations to raise money for the Imani Rescue center in Kenya. Founder Veronica Richards said the rescue center would be a safe haven for women and orphaned children in Kenya to learn skills and remain safe. Richards, who is from Kenya, said she was grateful for members of her new community helping out her home.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria police are announcing details on recent arrests linked to the discovery of at least one ghost gun, along with several other illegal firearms. PPD says officers with the Special Investigations Division were staking out a neighborhood off South Idaho and Montana Streets on the south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
