Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lexington metro area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July and it will feel just like you would expect! The heat begins building in today and will continue for the rest of the week. It is OK, you can say it. “It’s hot as a firecracker” and we will feel that for the remainder of the week. The only relief you will find comes in the form of thunderstorms. Be prepared for highs to reach the mid-90s by Wednesday. Your Heat Index should reach triple-digits. This is exactly what you expect for this time of year.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO