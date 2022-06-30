ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lexington metro area

By Stacker
Eastern Progress
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.easternprogress.com

WTVQ

Kentucky vendor market helps support local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A traveling vendors market in Chevy Chase in Lexington gave new business owners a chance to showcase their works. Kentucky Pop-Ups hosted a trunk show Sunday at Morton Middle School. About thirty vendors set up out of their tents and car trunks. The vendors offered a little...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

4th of July road closures in Lexington

LEXINGTON Ky.- Lexington police want to remind the public that certain roads will be closed for the 4th of July. July 4, 2022 – Bluegrass 10K, Bluegrass Fun Run, Fourth of July Parade and Festival. From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following roads will be closed. • Main...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Fourth of July events around Central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are several events scheduled around Central Kentucky to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. In Frankfort, the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 will host the annual fireworks display on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks display will take place downtown off Taylor Avenue and US-127. Buffalo Trace Distillery sponsors the fireworks show through proceeds raised in the Great Buffalo Trace 5K. You can view more HERE.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Fourth of July events in Lexington, road closures scheduled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking for some Fourth of July fun, the City of Lexington is hosting several events throughout the day Monday. The 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will start Monday morning at 7:25 at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone Street. According to the City of Lexington, you are still able to register for wheelchair-accessible, 10k, Fun Run, or virtual race options.
LEXINGTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Central Kentucky hit with small quake

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded in central Kentucky Sunday morning. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about two miles north northeast of Chaplin and 18 miles west southwest of Lawrenceburg, west of Lexington. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Fourth of July events continue in downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- July Fourth festivities continued Sunday in the city of Lexington, and several events are being brought back for the first time since 2019. At Gratz Park near Transylvania, there is a patriotic concert with live music Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the Bluegrass 10000 race and fun run begins bright and early, followed by the Festival and Parade.
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News – July 2022 – Lexington, KY

In June, the city broke ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War. Councilmember Kathy Plomin says, “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District. The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”
LEXINGTON, KY
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Ky Metro
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Cowgirl Attic closing for good

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another long-time Lexington business is closing its doors. Cow-girl Attic has been a place to go for salvaged and reclaimed items for more than 25 years. Karen Payne, the owner, has traveled all over the country bringing back everything from funky metal works to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Hundreds attend patriotic concert in downtown Lexington

WATCH | Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers. Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers. WATCH | Lexington domestic violence group discusses Floyd Co. shooting, dangers of serving protective orders. Updated: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A Lexington domestic...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July and it will feel just like you would expect! The heat begins building in today and will continue for the rest of the week. It is OK, you can say it. “It’s hot as a firecracker” and we will feel that for the remainder of the week. The only relief you will find comes in the form of thunderstorms. Be prepared for highs to reach the mid-90s by Wednesday. Your Heat Index should reach triple-digits. This is exactly what you expect for this time of year.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy 4th of July! On this Independence Day, we are getting ready for a massive heat wave set to engulf the bluegrass state this week. To shake things up a little more, strong to severe storm clusters will drop in from the northwest from time to time.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Final location for regional driver’s licenses opens in Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a second Driver Licensing Regional Office in Lexington, the 31st and final location of a network of offices that will provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive and...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Harrodsburg, KY

Harrodsburg is the seat of Mercer County, Kentucky. It's a home rule-class city with a lot to offer visitors. James Harrod and a group of pioneers from Pennsylvania founded Harrodsburg in 1774, the first settlement in Kentucky west of the Allegheny Mountains. The city is approximately 32 miles southwest of...
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Woman found dead after early morning fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County. It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of Morehead. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Inside the home, crews found...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fatal wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway

MERCER COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – Two people are dead after an early morning wrong-way collision, according to the Mercer County Coroner’s Office. According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wes Gaddis, the call came in early Monday morning around 5 AM. A driver was headed in...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

REPORT: Fireworks-related injuries, deaths up in the U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fireworks-related injuries and deaths in the United States have climbed by about 25% over the past 15 years, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Last year alone, the report says nine people died in incidents involving fireworks while 11,500 were injured. Kentucky Emergency...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police conducting safety checkpoints ahead of July 4

FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
FRANKLIN, KY

