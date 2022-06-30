Crews respond to fire in downtown Knox

Four people are injured after an explosion at Oselka Marina. The explosion happened Saturday afternoon around 5 when a boat was at the gas dock. New Buffalo City's police chief said the explosion is believed to be caused by an issue with the boat's blower or another mechanical condition. The...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 68-year-old Niles man left his friends and family to use the restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41, and did not return, according to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. The man has been identified as Michael Grant, according...
Firefighters from 13 fire departments responded to a fire at 18 S. Main Street in Knox Thursday morning. A Knox City Police Department officer reportedly spotted smoke coming from the front of the building that housed Vorpal Gaming at 18 S. Main Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. CT. Knox-Center Township Fire Chief Kenny Pfost said he was on his way to the fire station and drove past the scene where he initially saw heavy brown smoke coming from the front of the building. When he came back with the first responding engine, he told WKVI News that flames were showing through the Main Street side window. As the fire grew, more departments were asked to respond.
LA FONTAINE Ind. (WFFT) -- One man is dead after a crash in Wabash County Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., deputies and LaFontaine Police responded to a crash on State Road 15 near County Road 950 South. Authorities pronounced 68-year-old Daniel Kellogg of Marion dead at the scene. Investigators...
WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say that alcohol possible played a role in a crash between a motorcycle and a deer early Friday morning, July 1. Authorities say the accident happened at 12:10 a.m. on White Street, west of Thompson Road in Howard...
A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--The South Bend Community School Corporation is hosting its second "Drive the Bus" recruitment event. Interested individuals must be 21 years or older with a valid driver's license to participate. Participants will be paired with a trainer, then allowed to drive a loop around a parking lot. Interviews...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured in a boat crash on Diamond Lake Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 10:46 a.m., deputies were called to the lake for a water rescue. According to the investigation, a South Bend man was operating his 16-foot Lund...
An Argos man was arrested Monday, June 27 following an investigation into an accident. According to the Plymouth Police Department, emergency responders were called to a property damage accident in the area of 2225 N. Michigan Street. An investigation reportedly found that 68-year-old John Hill of Argos was intoxicated. Police say Hill was taken for a chemical test and then to the Marshall County Jail.
Two people are in jail right now, arrested in an attempted carjacking in Goshen. Police were called around 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, to the parking lot at the Walmart on Lincolnway on the report of a car theft in progress. Officers arrested Jessie Haradon, 40, of Warsaw and...
The victim of Thursday's crash has been identified. Police say Judith Richmond, 80, of Rolling Prairie was driving the vehicle that was struck from behind by a dump truck. The crash remains under investigation by St. Joseph County FACT. Original Story:. A Rolling Prairie woman was killed in a crash...
