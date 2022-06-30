Crews respond to fire in downtown Knox

Firefighters from 13 fire departments responded to a fire at 18 S. Main Street in Knox Thursday morning. A Knox City Police Department officer reportedly spotted smoke coming from the front of the building that housed Vorpal Gaming at 18 S. Main Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. CT. Knox-Center Township Fire Chief Kenny Pfost said he was on his way to the fire station and drove past the scene where he initially saw heavy brown smoke coming from the front of the building. When he came back with the first responding engine, he told WKVI News that flames were showing through the Main Street side window. As the fire grew, more departments were asked to respond.

KNOX, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO