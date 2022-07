CLAY COUNTY — It's time for a busy weekend celebrating the country's independence. To kick off the holiday fun on Saturday, July 2, Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 Northeast Barry Road, opens its gates at 10 a.m. for a 1876 celebration. The entry fee is $5 foe everyone older than 10. Shoal Creek reenactors will bring the village to life with skits and colorful characters roaming the streets. The year will be 1876 and there will be historical demonstrations of life in Missouri during the 19th century. The event runs until 3 p.m.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO