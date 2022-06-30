ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia leaders react to Supreme Court EPA ruling

By Bailey Brautigan
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoA7x_0gQtk1Jq00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The United State Supreme Court ruled to limit the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday. In a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that Congress did not authorize the EPA to create regulations geared toward regulating climate change.

The majority opinion in West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in part that “Congress did not grant EPA…the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the Clean Power Plan.”

2022 West Virginia primary elections

Leaders around West Virginia have already released statements about the ruling, and they can be read below:

“We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is about maintaining the separation of powers, not climate change. Today, the Court made the correct decision to rein in the EPA, an unelected bureaucracy. And we’re not done. My office will continue to fight for the rights of West Virginians when those in Washington try to go too far in asserting broad powers without the people’s support.

Our team did a great job in explaining why the Supreme Court should define the reach of EPA’s authority once and for all, and it paid off with today’s ruling,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We intend to use the strong win the Court gave us in today’s decision to keep fighting for our State, local communities and our jobs. We are optimistic that the decision will save many West Virginia jobs.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision today in West Virginia v. EPA.

This ruling in favor of West Virginia will stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. from being able to unilaterally decarbonize our economy just because they feel like it. Instead, members of Congress who have been duly elected to represent the will of the people across all of America will be allowed to have a rightful say when it comes to balancing our desire for a clean environment with our need for energy and the security it provides us.

People like to say ‘D.C. has too much power.’ They’re right. For too long, our federal bureaucracy has had almost unlimited, unchecked power over us with little accountability to the public. Agencies shouldn’t get to make unilateral decisions affecting all of our lives without Congress’s vote. That’s what this case really does, it gives power back to the people.

West Virginia is one of the few states in the nation where all agency regulations must be approved by a vote of the state legislature before they take effect. I’m glad that the federal government will now be following the West Virginia model.

I want to thank our Attorney General for all his hard work arguing this case right up to the Supreme Court. This ruling will have a positive impact on our country for generations to come and I’m proud that West Virginia was the state leading the way in this landmark case.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

“As detailed in the bicameral amicus brief I led along with Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers, this case was critical in making clear that EPA does not have the authority to issue regulations that transform how we use and generate electricity in this country. If Congress had intended to give EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly.

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news and further proves that EPA overstepped its authority by imposing enormously burdensome regulations on states to reconfigure our electric grid despite Congress’s rejection. I congratulate Attorney General Morrisey for his leadership on this important victory for West Virginia and the entire nation, which ensures that EPA can never issue an overreaching regulation like the Clean Power Plan again. EPA must follow the law, and as Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I will continue to conduct oversight of EPA to make sure the agency does not attempt to devastate the people and industries of West Virginia as it did with the Clean Power Plan ever again.”

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito
THIS WEEKEND: Fish for free in West Virginia

“West Virginians know better than most the cost of EPA overreach, and I am proud that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led the effort, on behalf of over 20 states, in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect our state’s energy workers against the unelected bureaucrats who continue to wage war on American energy production.

The war Russia has instigated in Ukraine has made it clear that energy security is national security. Yet, the Biden administration has continued to restrict American energy producers and expand roadblocks for domestic energy production. We need to be focused on expanding energy production in America so we can regain our energy independence and lower prices at home and at the pump. The Supreme Court made the right decision to restrict the executive branch’s regulatory overreach and restore the authority of Congress, which better reflects the interests of the American public.

Today’s ruling is a major win for America’s energy future and I am proud that West Virginia led the charge to restore the balance of power and prevent government overreach.”

West Virginia Rep. David B. McKinley
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#State Of West Virginia#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Congress#West Virginians#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy