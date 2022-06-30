ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County Repeat Child Porn Offender On Last Year Of Probation Didn’t Learn His Lesson

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Harrison Michael Rineholt Photo Credit: Facebook/Michael Harrison Rineholt Jr.

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged with possessing child porn— again, authorities say.

Harrison Michael Rineholt, 48, of Pennsylvania and previously of Maryland, was on his last year of probation for possessing child pornography when he was caught disseminating more child porn a decade later, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

An investigation was launched after a proactive investigation conducted by Corporal Anthony Reppert found Rineholt was sharing the child porn online, the release details.

State police’s computer task force did a warranted search of his home in the 700 block of North Pershing Avenue in York on June 28, according to the release.

His electronic devices were seized and examined— and child porn was found, police say.

He's been charged with four felonies for Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Child Pornography, Failure to Properly Register as a Sexual Offender, and Disseminating Child Porn, court documents details.

Rineholt was first convicted for child pornography possession when he was found with 351 images and 118 videos of children in 2012 but he then fled to Mexico for 8 months in 2014— surrendering to Mexican authorities in March 2015, then extradited back to the United States where he pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender a month later, court records show.

For the 2012 offense, he was sentenced to thirteen months in prison, followed by five years of probation, but an additional five years was added when he pleaded guilty to the failure to follow sex offender registration in 2015, court documents detail.

Rineholt has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 1:30 p.m. on July 28, court documents show.

