GREECE, N.Y. — Every time restaurant owners like Van Zissis are just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, it seems along comes something else to worry about. “Here's where I am — more payroll, less people, less hours, more expenses. Bottom line, less money in my pocket. I'm working more for less. That's what I'm doing," said the owner of Mel's Diner, Van Zissis.

GREECE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO