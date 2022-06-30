ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Iroquois Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRPOUD) – A 26-year-old man was killed during an altercation on Iroquois Street on Saturday afternoon, and the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating his death. The police say that Nikola Ell, 26, and his 27-year-old friend were shot around 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

26-year-old killed in shooting that started as altercation identified by Baton Rouge police

Baton Rouge police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening during an altercation at the corner of North 31st and Iroquois streets. Nikolas Ell, 26, was killed and his 27-year-old acquaintance injured in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street, police said. Ell died at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Numerous bullet casings and empty car found after drive-by shooting in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on West Main St. that left a driver with gunshot wounds. The Gramercy Police Department received a call a little after 6 p.m. on July 3 and “upon arriving at the scene, deputies and officers discovered a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied,” according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Central, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate possible drive-by shooting

A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person
wbrz.com

Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured

BAKER - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute. Authorities said the shooting happened around noon Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of W Magnolia Drive in Baker. One person was injured after a reported altercation between a man and his son-in-law.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

BR man among 3 arrested for shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men, one from Baton Rouge and two from Denham Springs, were arrested on Sunday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Deputies responded to the 25,000 stretches of Highway 16 in Denham Springs around...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

3 injured after boat catches fire in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people had to be treated for burns after a boat caught on fire on Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. LPSO deputies and the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 were called to Springfield to help with a boating incident on Blood River around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says that the boat caught on fire while it was running. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theadvocate.com

One person injured in domestic shooting incident, Baker Police say

A Baker man shot and injured his son-in-law Saturday morning and is in custody, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said. The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Magnolia Drive, Dunn said. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital, Dunn...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Bard Avenue under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Baton Rouge Police. The call about the shooting at an apartment complex located at 11384 Bard Avenue came in around 9:30 a.m. One patient was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 person injured in shooting off N. Acadian Thrwy.

A shooting investigation is underway on Bard Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police. One person in serious condition after shooting in Baker, officials say. Updated: 2 hours ago. One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to...
BAKER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation

2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, over the last few weeks of June 2022, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation that included numerous controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 36-year-old Nicholas Willard aka “Cali.” Agents observed Willard’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Sasha Lanclos, conduct several hand-to-hand drug transactions with subjects while she was with Willard. Agents obtained a search warrant for Willard and Lanclos’ apartment as a result of this investigation, as well as an arrest warrant for Willard for Distribution of Methamphetamine.
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy