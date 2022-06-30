EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRPOUD) – A 26-year-old man was killed during an altercation on Iroquois Street on Saturday afternoon, and the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating his death. The police say that Nikola Ell, 26, and his 27-year-old friend were shot around 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block...
Baton Rouge police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening during an altercation at the corner of North 31st and Iroquois streets. Nikolas Ell, 26, was killed and his 27-year-old acquaintance injured in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street, police said. Ell died at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on West Main St. that left a driver with gunshot wounds. The Gramercy Police Department received a call a little after 6 p.m. on July 3 and “upon arriving at the scene, deputies and officers discovered a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied,” according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Sunday night. The shooting took place on Paul Fredrick St. and left one person hurt. SCPSO says a 19-year-old man sustained “an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. The gunshot victim was taken...
A shooting on Saturday morning that injured one person is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police said. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. No further information was immediately available. This is a...
One person is dead and two are injured in separate shootings within one hour on Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said. At about 6 p.m., in the 1300 block of N. 39th St., a person was shot in the leg and brought to the hospital, police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men, one from Baton Rouge and two from Denham Springs, were arrested on Sunday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Deputies responded to the 25,000 stretches of Highway 16 in Denham Springs around...
A traffic collision involving a CATS bus reported in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a crash involving a CATS bus was reported in Baton Rouge. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Stanford Avenue, not far from Highland Road [...]
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people had to be treated for burns after a boat caught on fire on Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. LPSO deputies and the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 were called to Springfield to help with a boating incident on Blood River around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says that the boat caught on fire while it was running. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on West Magnolia Drive in Baker, according to emergency officials. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Magnolia Drive and appears to have been related to a domestic situation. The suspected shooter is in custody, according to police.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon on La. 16 in Denham Springs, Sheriff Jason Ard said. The incident happened at 3 p.m. in the 25000 block of La. 16, Ard said in a Facebook post. "The gunshot victim in this case appears to have non-life...
2 Arrested in Louisiana on Drug and Firearms Charges After Multi-Week Investigation. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, over the last few weeks of June 2022, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation that included numerous controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 36-year-old Nicholas Willard aka “Cali.” Agents observed Willard’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Sasha Lanclos, conduct several hand-to-hand drug transactions with subjects while she was with Willard. Agents obtained a search warrant for Willard and Lanclos’ apartment as a result of this investigation, as well as an arrest warrant for Willard for Distribution of Methamphetamine.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the City of Baton Rouge prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July, the police have given out important reminders to those who live within the parish. The police want to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal in the parish and the city. If...
