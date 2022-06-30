EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people had to be treated for burns after a boat caught on fire on Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. LPSO deputies and the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 were called to Springfield to help with a boating incident on Blood River around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says that the boat caught on fire while it was running. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO