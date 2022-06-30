ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County 4th of July weekend beach protocols

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7h04_0gQtj37V00
St. Johns County - Anastasia Island (Lucia Viti)

St. Johns County — July Fourth is one of the busiest times of the year for St. Johns County’s beaches.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department have announced that they will work together from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists.

The following rules will be enforced:

Alcohol and fireworks are strictly prohibited on all of St. Johns County beaches.

Vehicles are permitted to drive on the beach between 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beach passes are required for vehicle access and can be purchased – cash only – at any beach access ramp.

Vehicular traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes identified by the orange cones. Speed must remain at no more than 10 miles per hour. All vehicles must stop at every beach ramps to yield to pedestrians. Due to soft sand conditions, only 4 x 4 vehicles are allowed on some beaches. Beach driving conditions are expected to change at each access ramp throughout the day.

Parking Rules:

· Parking is allowed on the west side of the driving lane between the cones and the dunes.

· Vehicles can only parallel park on Vilano Beach on the east side of the driving lane.

· Vehicles may not enter the beach at the Fort Matanzas Ramp.

Porpoise Point will be open to vehicular access for the fireworks show on July 4th which begin at 9:30 p.m. All vehicles must exit the beach at the end of the display.

SJC Marine Rescue and Beach Warning Flags:

Lifeguards will be on duty at various locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the 4th of July weekend, weather permitting. In addition, Marine Rescue personnel will patrol the beaches regularly.

Visitors should remain aware of the warning flags that note current water and surf conditions.

· Yellow flags: medium hazard level that could include strong currents and surf.

· Red flags: high hazard with stronger currents and more dangerous surf conditions.

· Purple flags: dangerous marine life in the area.

Beach goers are advised to always exercise caution when swimming in the ocean.

In a recent press release released by St. Johns County rip currents are described as strong, fast-moving currents of water that move seaward from the shore. These foamy, choppy surface waters appear brown from sand that’s churning and rushing out to the sea. If caught in a rip current, swimmers are advised to remain calm and swim parallel with the shoreline until out of the current’s pull, and then swim toward shore. Strong swimmers are not recommended to go beyond knee level in the water.

Fourth of July Weekend Shuttle Service:

St. Johns County is offering free shuttle service to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, weather permitting. The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach. The shuttles will run every 20 minutes, with the final shuttles departing at 4 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
residentnews.net

Ivey appointed Sheriff, special election looms for vacancy

On Saturday, June 11, Pat Ivey was sworn in as Jacksonville’s acting sheriff. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ivey is replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams, who announced his retirement on June 2 following reports he no longer resided in Duval County and had, therefore, rendered himself ineligible to hold the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns opens July 6

The new Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns hospital will open July 6. The hospital announced the opening July 1 in a news release. The facility is at 205 Trinity Way along Interstate 95 and County Road 210. Construction of the $175 million, 150,000-square-foot facility and adjoining office building began...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
News4Jax.com

JFRD firefighter battling for PTSD benefits gets backing from state leader

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter battling for PTSD benefits is getting support from a state leader. “Sometimes we need to show them that we’ve got their back,” said Jimmy Patronis, who is Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal. “[First responders] have our backs technically 24/7, 365 days a year every time we dial 911.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#The Beaches#Lifeguards#Vehicular Traffic#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Porpoise Point
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy