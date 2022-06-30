Baltimore Teen Convicted Of Rape, Murder Of 83-Year-Old Neighbor

Tyrone Harvin Photo Credit: Tyrone Harvin Facebook

A Baltimore teen has been convicted of raping and murdering his 83-year-old neighbor in 2018, authorities announced.

Tyrone Harvin, 17, had just turned 14 when he sexually assaulted Dorothy Mae Neal, 83, while helping her with chores in her Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2018, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Neal was found unresponsive behind a door in her apartment after not being seen for days and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Doctors had determined Neal had at least 48 injuries to her head and neck with even more on other parts of her body, the outlet reports.

Harvin was connected to the scene through physical evidence found that contained his DNA, which led to his arrest on Sep. 7, 2018.

Harvin faces a maximum sentence of life plus three years. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023.

