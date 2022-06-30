ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Teen Convicted Of Rape, Murder Of 83-Year-Old Neighbor

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dDJD_0gQtiwB400
Tyrone Harvin Photo Credit: Tyrone Harvin Facebook

A Baltimore teen has been convicted of raping and murdering his 83-year-old neighbor in 2018, authorities announced.

Tyrone Harvin, 17, had just turned 14 when he sexually assaulted Dorothy Mae Neal, 83, while helping her with chores in her Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2018, according to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Neal was found unresponsive behind a door in her apartment after not being seen for days and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Doctors had determined Neal had at least 48 injuries to her head and neck with even more on other parts of her body, the outlet reports.

Harvin was connected to the scene through physical evidence found that contained his DNA, which led to his arrest on Sep. 7, 2018.

Harvin faces a maximum sentence of life plus three years. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Gets Life In Prison For Home Invasion Robbery, Police Shootout

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

17-year-old Maryland boy arrested for killing 16-year-old girl in DC

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy from Maryland has been arrested for the killing of a 16-year-old girl shot in Southeast, D.C., according to police. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on June 19 in the 4400 block of 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a 16-year-old girl...
BRANDYWINE, MD
WTOP

Co-defendant sentenced to life in prison for home invasion in Prince George’s Co.

Andre Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in an armed home invasion in Landover, Maryland, in August of 2020. On August 23, 2020, Smith and his accomplice Stephen Warren threatened a mother and daughter with firearms and demanded money, according to a statement from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County.
LANDOVER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mymcmedia.org

Inmate Arrested for Attempted Murder Mistakenly Released

An inmate was temporarily released from the Montgomery County Detention Center by mistake on Thursday after he was arrested for attempted murder for shooting at a police car. “As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into this matter,” said Angela Talley, director of the department, in a statement Friday. She said the suspect was mistakenly released due to a “processing error” after the suspect was ordered to be held without bond Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Teens Accused Of Burglaries, Attempted Murder Of Cop In Montgomery County

Three teens are in custody following a rash of residential burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer in Maryland, officials announced. Northwest Washington, DC residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, Jason Benitez-Umanzor, and Brad Roca, all 16, are facing charges in Montgomery County after being implicated in multiple reported burglaries and the shooting of a police officer in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and I-495 on Thursday, June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Six Mail Carries Robbed At Gunpoint Across DC, Maryland

Six United States Postal Service mail carries were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in the spans of two days across Washington DC and Maryland, officials said.The suspects made off with "a wide variety of items that the postal service provides their carriers to do their jobs on a daily basis" along…
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Bay Net

Calvert Jury Convict Caregiver Of Abusing Elderly Patient

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Sentencing#Dna#Violent Crime
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
CBS Baltimore

Gun Spotted In Driver’s Car Before Baltimore Officer Dragged, Court Documents Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charging documents for the Baltimore man accused of dragging a police officer for several blocks after fleeing from a traffic stop are shedding new light on the sequence of events that led up to the incident. Joseph Black, 36, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over for a traffic infraction Tuesday evening in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to the court documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. The court documents state that two officers—identified as Sergeant Ramberg and Detective Dow—were speaking with Black when Ramberg pointed out a gun on the floor board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Dover police seek clues after body is found in river

Police in Dover are looking for clues after a man's body was found in the Saint Jones River Saturday afternoon. Kayakers found the body along the shore behind Capitol Green and notified authorities, police said. Police and firefighters recovered the body. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, all that's...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Ex-Con Killed In Virginia Shootout

Police have identified the 37-year-old ex-con who was killed in a police shootout earlier this week in Fairfax County. Christian Parker, of Reston, had been wanted for firing a gun in a home Sunday and other offenses when police confronted him in the parking lot of the Springfield Mall around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, county police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
304K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy