NYSDOT: Overnight lane closures on Broad Street
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for road work to begin Tuesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 16 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting, to facilitate repaving. Officials said Broad Street will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by flaggers between Spring and Ferry Streets.
On-street parking will not be allowed on Broad Street during those hours to enable curb-to-curb paving. Traffic delays are expected.
Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.
