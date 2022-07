Hall County Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating several thefts of pivot wire between March 16 and June 29. On the evening of June 29, two men had been contacted during a traffic stop and the deputy observed a large amount of pivot wire in the vehicle. The following day a search warrant was obtained and pivot wire along with other evidence was recovered. After further investigation an arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Swisher Jr., 56, of Alda, for the following charges:

ALDA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO