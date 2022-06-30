Joann L Savoie

FARGO, N.D. - Arland Brase, 93, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Friday, July 1, in Essentia Health Hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at West Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.
Lake Eunice Township Becker County, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS FOR Buckhorn Road PROJECT NO. 2022-13 TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE is hereby given that Lake Eunice Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. on July 19, 2022. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider, pass upon, adopt the proposed special assessments for the project improvements as hereafter described. At the hearing the township board may adopt the proposed assessments. The meeting will be held at the Lake Eunice Townhall 12708 Townhall Road, Audubon, Minnesota 56511. Road Project No. 2022-13 consists of roadway surface improvements on Buckhorn Road, a 3500-foot-long corridor to the end of the cul-de-sac. Roadway surface improvements consist of the reconstruction of the existing roadway. Buckhorn Road is a dead-end roadway that provides access to the adjacent residential properties and to the public water access on Leaf Lake. TOTAL AMOUNT OF PROPOSED ASSESSMENT: 3 The total project cost for Project 2022-13 is $248,269.58. Lake Eunice Township has secured a DNR State Park Grant of $148,572.50. The total to be assessed to the residents is $99,697.08. ASSESSMENT ROLL AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: The proposed assessment roll is on file with the Township Clerk. The assessment roll is open for public inspection and is being mailed to all the above identified record owners of the parcels proposed to be assessed. The assessment roll will also be available for examination at the hearing. OBJECTIONS AND APPEALS: Written and oral objections will be considered at the hearing. Minnesota Statutes § 429.061 states that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 429.081 by serving notice of appeal upon the Chairman or the Clerk of the within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Chairman or the Clerk. SENIOR CITIZENS DEFERMENT: Under Minnesota Statutes § 435.193 to 435.195, Township Board may, in its discretion, defer the payment of these special assessments (a) for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, (b) for any homestead property owned by a person who is retired by virtue of a total and permanent disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments, or (c) for any homestead property owned by a person who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who is ordered into active military service [as defined in Minnesota Statutes Section 190.05, subdivision 5(b) or 5(c)], as stated in the person’s military order’s, for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessments has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided by law, all amounts accumulated, plus applicable interest, become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may apply to the Clerk with the prescribed form for such deferral or payments of these special assessments. AUTHORITY TO SPECIALLY ASSESS: The proposed assessments are to be assessed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429. The improvements are proposed to be assessed against the buildable unit tax parcels abutting or served by the improvements. The areas, parcels, lots and pieces or property, as specifically described herein, are subject to said assessments. The amounts set forth in this Notice are the proposed assessments. PAYMENT OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS: Once the special assessments are adopted, the special assessments will be certified to the Becker County Auditor to be extended on the property tax lists for collection with real estate taxes. Prior to this certification, however, the property owner may prepay the entire amount of the assessments without any interest thereon provided the prepayment is received by November 15, 2022. If the property owner wishes to prepay the special assessments without any interest, then such payment must be made to: Lake Eunice Township Attn: Ann Hixson 12368 SHOREWOOD BEACH RD DETROIT LAKES MN 56501 Partial pre-payment of the special assessment is not presently allowed; the payment, without interest, must be for the entire amount of the special assessments. If prepayment is not received by November 15, 2022, then: a.) the total principal amount of the special assessments will be divided into an equal number of annual installments. The proposed number of annual installments is twelve (12) b.) The principal amount of the special assessments shall bear interest at the rate determined by the township. The proposed interest rate is 4.0%. c.) Interest is proposed to begin to accrue from and after January 1, 2023. d.) The annual principal installments, together with interest accrued on the unpaid balance, are due and payable together with real estate taxes. e.) Interest on the entire special assessments, from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023 (the year in which the first installment is payable), is added to the first principal installment. The first installment will be due and payable in 2023. f.) If in the future the property owner wishes to pay off the remaining balance of the assessments, then Minnesota Statutes § 429.061, subd. 3 provides that such payment be made to the Becker County Auditor Treasurer, together with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which payment is made as long as payment is made prior to November 15th; if the payoff occurs after November 15th, then interest for the next year is also added. If the adopted special assessments differ from the proposed assessments as to any particular lot, piece or parcel of land, then the township will mail to the owner a notice stating the amount of the adopted assessments. Owners will also be notified, by mail, if the township board adopts any changes in the interest rate or prepayment requirements from those contained in this Notice of Hearing. Heather Anderson, Township Clerk 218-287-0562 (July 2, 2022) 78766.
Perham — To celebrate the water skiing’s 100th anniversary, USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, along with Big Pine Lake Water Ski Team, a local water ski club, will host a free Get on the Water Learn to Ski Clinic on July 7-8 at Big Pine Lake. The...
CALLAWAY, Minn. — A 27-year-old Fargo man has died after a Utility Terrain Vehicle he was driving crashed late Friday, July 1. At about 10:15 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a crash on Northeast Rock Lack Road, about 13 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
AUDUBON TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Audubon Township will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on July 18th, 2022 at the Audubon Community Center, 312 4th Street, Audubon, MN 56511, to hear from the public, consider, and possibly act on a petition presented to the Town requesting the establishment of a subordinate service district pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 365A to install a bituminous surface on 180th Avenue, 175th Street, Bird Dog Road and Bird Dog Circle in accordance with Town specifications. The boundaries of the proposed district would include the following described parcels: 20201000 20202000 17557 180TH AVE 20202001 20202002 20202003 18018 175TH ST 20202004 20203000 20203001 17969 180TH AVE 20206001 18039 175TH ST 20206001 18039 175TH ST 20207000 20211000 20223000 17250 BIRD DOG RD 20223001 16248 BIRD DOG RD 20223002 17222 BIRD DOG RD 20223004 16703 Bird Dog RD 20226002 16255 BIRD DOG RD 20226004 20302102 16288 BIRD DOG RD 20302103 16344 BIRD DOG RD 20302104 16372 BIRD DOG RD 20302105 16388 Bird Dog RD 20302106 16430 BIRD DOG RD 20302107 16454 BIRD DOG RD 20302108 16466 BIRD DOG RD 20302109 16482 BIRD DOG RD 20302110 16490 BIRD DOG RD 20302111 16508 Bird Dog RD 20302112 16524 BIRD DOG RD 20302701 16605 BIRD DOG RD 20302702 16555 BIRD DOG RD 20302703 16533 BIRD DOG RD 20302704 16527 BIRD DOG RD 20302705 16523 BIRD DOG RD 20302706 16519 BIRD DOG RD 20302707 16515 BIRD DOG RD 20302708 16511 BIRD DOG RD 20302709 16489 BIRD DOG RD 20302710 16485 BIRD DOG RD 20302711 16461 BIRD DOG RD 20302712 20401000 16532 BIRD DOG RD 20402000 16550 Bird Dog RD 20403000 20404000 16672 BIRD DOG RD 20405000 16742 BIRD DOG CIR 20406000 16760 BIRD DOG CIR 20407000 16776 BIRD DOG CIR 20408000 16782 BIRD DOG CIR 20409000 16798 Bird Dog CIR 20410000 16810 BIRD DOG CIR 20411000 16824 BIRD DOG CIR 20412000 16850 BIRD DOG CIR 20413000 16874 BIRD DOG CIR 20414000 16920 BIRD DOG CIR 20302101 16250 BIRD DOG ROAD If the district is established, the Town Board would charge the costs of establishing the district and improving the roads on the properties within the district. Bailey Richardson, Clerk (July 3, 2022) 78915.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 525.312 Court File No. 03-PR-22-1208 In Re: Estate of ERVIN J. LONG, Deceased. ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT The petition of STEVEN A. LONG, DEAN E. LONG and DAN E. LONG, dated May 31, 2022, having been filed in this Court representing that the above-named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be heard on August 10, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. by the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, State of Minnesota. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. § 524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. § 524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. § 524.3-204. Dated: June 27, 2022 Referee Susan Solhaim District Court (COURT SEAL) Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy Court Administrator The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Ave Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501 Telephone 218-847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com (July 3 & 10, 2022) 78894.
REQUEST FOR SEALED QUOTES Bud Capping 2022 The Becker County Natural Resources Management office will be accepting sealed quotes for bud capping on approximately 368 acres of pine plantations. Approximately 263,140 tree seedlings. Quotes accepted until 3:00 pm on July 21, 2022. Send paper copy of quote to Becker County Natural Resources Management Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Quote awarded at the Becker County Commissioner’s meeting on August 2, 2022. (July 3 & 10, 2022) 76524.
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES — A 53-year-old Moorhead man received non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on State Highway 34 in Becker County on Friday, July 1. The Minnesota State Patrol received the call at 11:04 p.m. Scott Terry Amundson was driving his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
DETROIT LAKES — As THC-infused edibles became, somewhat surprisingly, legal in Minnesota on July 1, local businesses, law enforcement and area residents are beginning to adjust to the new regulations in real-time. One staff member at Mellow Moods, a pipe and tobacco shop in Detroit Lakes, said they only...
DETROIT LAKES — Rudy Nicole Mercado, 30, of White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary and felony check forgery. According to court records, on April 29, Detroit Lakes police received a report that Marcado and another woman had tried to cash a $816 personal check at Bell Bank “that had been altered in many ways,” and was made out to Mercado, according to the criminal complaint. The bank had declined to cash it.
DETROIT LAKES — Zachary Norman Holland, 28, of rural Osage has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony first-degree burglary. According to court records, at 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, Holland kicked in the door of a residence near Osage, hit a man there with something made of glass, then assaulted him. The man told a deputy that he woke up because a dog was barking. The door was broken to gain access. The man had welts and cuts on his face, and Holland admitted to the assault. A woman was also assaulted there: Holland grabbed her head and threw her towards a wall, according to the criminal complaint.
DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on Feb. 10, he was pulled over by a Detroit Lakes police officer for driving with a revoked license. Numerous...
Comments / 0