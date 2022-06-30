WHALING MUSEUM HOSTS “FIRST FRIDAYS” EVENT JULY 1

The New Bedford Whaling Museum will host their second after-hours event of the season on Friday, July 1. For just $5 for members and $10 for non-members, attendees can enjoy music, dancing, themed cocktails, and tour the museum’s exhibitions between 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. The public is also invited to shop in the New Bedford Whaling Museum store, which will offer museum members an exclusive First Friday discount of 20 percent.

Amanda McMullen, President & CEO of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, invited the public to attend: “We’re excited to offer community members the opportunity to explore our exhibitions after-hours, including our newest galleries which connect guests directly to the art, history, and culture of the SouthCoast.”

Guests will enjoy music by local DJ, Andrew Kepinski, underneath the museum’s iconic whale skeletons. For refreshment, themed signature drinks and clam chowder (from local restaurant Quahog Republic Whaler’s Tavern) will be available.

During the event, visitors are free to tour the New Bedford Whaling Museum’s current and newest exhibitions: Sailing to Freedom, The Azorean Spirit: the Art of Domingos Rebêlo, William Shattuck: Reveries, and Henry Horenstein.

Attendees are welcome to arrive any time between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. For more information on this event or for details about the New Bedford Whaling Museum, please visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org/.

