ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

WHALING MUSEUM HOSTS “FIRST FRIDAYS” EVENT JULY 1

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN3Di_0gQthmdF00

The New Bedford Whaling Museum will host their second after-hours event of the season on Friday, July 1. For just $5 for members and $10 for non-members, attendees can enjoy music, dancing, themed cocktails, and tour the museum’s exhibitions between 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. The public is also invited to shop in the New Bedford Whaling Museum store, which will offer museum members an exclusive First Friday discount of 20 percent.

Amanda McMullen, President & CEO of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, invited the public to attend: “We’re excited to offer community members the opportunity to explore our exhibitions after-hours, including our newest galleries which connect guests directly to the art, history, and culture of the SouthCoast.”

Guests will enjoy music by local DJ, Andrew Kepinski, underneath the museum’s iconic whale skeletons. For refreshment, themed signature drinks and clam chowder (from local restaurant Quahog Republic Whaler’s Tavern) will be available.

During the event, visitors are free to tour the New Bedford Whaling Museum’s current and newest exhibitions: Sailing to Freedom, The Azorean Spirit: the Art of Domingos Rebêlo, William Shattuck: Reveries, and Henry Horenstein.

Attendees are welcome to arrive any time between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. For more information on this event or for details about the New Bedford Whaling Museum, please visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

July 4th festivities, legends of music tribute concert, celebration of Joe Raposo among events coming to Fall River’s Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford’s Joe Jesus’ ’50s Night Musical Acts Announced

Joe Jesus' '50s Night returns to New Bedford for the first time in two years with an exciting announcement of the musical groups playing everything from rock and roll to Motown to rhythm and blues and every other genre that defined a decade. They'll be playing the classic tunes of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Entertainment
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
capecod.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale#Whaling#Art#Dj
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts group announces free admission at select locations during the month of August

For the entire month of August in Massachusetts, the Highland Street Foundation has partnered with organizations across Massachusetts to provide educational and cultural experiences. Each day in the month has a different free activity. Along with no-cost admission to zoos, museums and carousels, Out of the Park with the Boston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
classiccenter.art

Classic Pizza Heart's Four Taunton

Classic Pizza Heart's Four Taunton. Classic pizza at 296 winthrop st, taunton, ma 02780: Looks like you love local pizzerias. I recommend paying close attention to the traffic in the parking lot. Browse the menu, view popular items, and track your order. One of the best places to eat in taunton, classic pizza at harts 4 corners is great for.
TAUNTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
FUN 107

This Fall River Pole Covered in Chewing Gum is Equally Gross and Impressive

Growing up on the SouthCoast, you might have waited in a Fall River line and left your mark on a special telephone pole. This pole on Pearl Street, captured by Trevor Santana, appears to carry hundreds, if not thousands of pieces (who's counting, really?) of chewed gum. I have to admit that at least one of them may be mine from decades ago. I was very young and it was definitely due to peer pressure -- the "everyone else is doing it" mentality that led me to leave my mark.
FALL RIVER, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy