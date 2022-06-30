ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adapting to climate change may put some animals in a ‘trap’

By James Urton-U. Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study finds that a species of large carnivore has made a major change to its life history in response to a changing climate—and may be worse off for it. As climate change alters environments across the globe, scientists have discovered that in response, many species are shifting the timing...

Daily Mail

Sea lion carcass being devoured by a swarm of colorful starfish off the coast of California takes first place in the 'Aquatic Life' category of a picture competition

A haunting image showing a sea lion carcass being devoured by at least a dozen color starfish on the seafloor of Monterey Bay in California has won the 'Aquatic Life' category in a photo competition. The eerie picture was captured by wildlife photographer David Slater, who submitted it to the...
NBC News

Largest freshwater fish ever caught hooked in Cambodia

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
Phys.org

Underground carnivore: The first species of pitcher plant to dine on subterranean prey

What we thought we knew about carnivorous plants was swiftly called into question after scientists discovered a new species in the Indonesian province of North Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo. Nepenthes pudica is what scientists call a pitcher plant—it has modified leaves known as pitfall traps or pitchers, where it captures its prey. In a strategy so far unknown from any other species of carnivorous plant with pitfall traps, this one operates underground, catching its prey in the soil.
Fareeha Arshad

Mysterious Findings From the Ancient World: Statue of a Goddess, mummy with gold tongue, the strange land of Punt

Last year on New Year’s Day, while Mexican farmers were ploughing a grove on the Gulf Coast of Mexico, they discovered a strange hard object below the ground’s surface. Upon digging deeper to retrieve the item, they found a six feet tall statue of a Mesoamerican woman carved from limestone. According to archaeologists, the origins of the figure date back to 1450 and 1521 AD. Because there were no other similar findings in the same or neighbouring areas, historians believe the structure had Aztec influences. It could have possibly been moved from its original place.
The Independent

‘Biblical’ swarms of giant Mormon crickets destroying crops in US West

Farmers in the American West are battling outbreaks of Mormon crickets — insects that can grow almost three inches (8cm) in length.In the past few years the crickets, in addition to grasshoppers, have destroyed swathes of crops as officials spend millions trying to control the swarms, according to the Associated Press.The climate crisis may be partly to blame. The insects prefer both hotter temperatures and droughts — conditions that are linked to global heating.These outbreaks can be extraordinary, as the species often travels in groups of millions or billions of individual insects, says the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).One...
Interesting Engineering

A physicist successfully harvested energy directly from the sky

The nature of atmospheric electricity never fails to amaze us. This video by the YouTube channel Plasma Channel is just one more example of its excellent intricacies. Jay Bowles writes in the description box, "Months of drone flights culminated in what can only be described as a remarkable feat in physics. I managed to successfully siphon energy directly out of the atmosphere."
natureworldnews.com

New Research Discovers Historical Data That Saved Pacific Salmon From Predators

A recent research that makes use of historical data has discovered exceptional evidence in favor of the "safety in numbers" theory, according to which Pacific salmon living in bigger groups are less likely to be eaten by predators. However, certain salmon species may sacrifice safety for a meal since schooling...
One Green Planet

Viruses Can Survive by ‘Hitchhiking’ Onto Microplastics in Freshwater, New Study Finds

Dangerous viruses can survive and remain infectious in freshwater by ‘hitchhiking’ onto plastics, according to a new study. The paper published in the journal Environmental Pollution found that intestinal viruses such as rotavirus remained infectious for up to three days by attaching to microplastics. Enteric viruses that cause diarrhea and upset stomachs were found to survive by attaching to these microplastics that are less than 5mm long in size. They remain infectious, which poses a large threat to public health.
IFLScience

Mysterious Passageways In Pre-Columbian Temple May Have Been Used As Psychedelic Ritual Chambers

A network of eerie chambers and passageways built into an enigmatic temple complex in the Peruvian Andes may have been used for ritual practices involving psychedelic plants, according to researchers. The mysterious structures were discovered in 2019 deep within the Chavín de Huántar temple, the largest religious site pertaining to the Chavín culture, which occupied the region until about 2,200 years ago.
Futurity

Song swap indicates humpback whales trade culture

Humpback whales can learn incredibly complex songs from whales from other regions, research finds. Jenny Allen, whose doctoral work at University of Queensland’s School of Veterinary Science led to the study, says researchers found New Caledonian humpback whales could learn songs from their counterparts from Australia’s east coast with remarkable accuracy.
The Independent

The tale of a black rhino and his keeper in Kenya’s Samburu County

In 2015, a collaboration between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Sera community and Northern Rangelands Trust saw a number of black rhinos introduced to the Sera Conservancy in northern Kenya’s Samburu County. Liojipu the rhino is among the rhinos being cared for at the conservancy, after he was abandoned by his mother at only a few days old. Dan Kaburu spoke to Salome Lemasalia, the ranger who has cared for Loijipu since then. She speaks of the rhino with fondness, saying she feels like he is one of her own children.Watch Dan’s full story here.This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
