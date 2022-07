Liv Morgan is over the moon to be the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv Morgan accomplished the dream of a lifetime at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Not only did she knock Becky Lynch, someone who defeated her for the Raw Women's Championship earlier this year, off of a ladder to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase, but she later cashed in on Ronda Rousey, becoming only the third person in WWE to defeat Ronda Rousey and in the process, Liv Morgan became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO