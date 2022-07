For his next move, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder possibly will declare the press to be the enemy of the people. Snyder is becoming gradually more aggressive with those in the media who dare to write or talk about the history that culminated in discipline that was announced a year ago on Friday, as the NFL picked the best possible slow-news day on the calendar to unveil its still-bizarre refusal to disclose any of the specific facts and findings flowing from attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month investigation of the team’s culture.

