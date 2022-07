Pete Buttigieg was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, Indiana. He is the only child of Joseph and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg. His father is from Malta and studied to be a Jesuit priest before immigrating to the U.S. to become a professor of literature at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. For 29 years, his father taught at Notre Dame. His mother’s family has lived in Indiana for centuries.

