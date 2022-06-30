Netta to Guest Host ‘American Top 40’

Seacrest out, Netta in! The Eurovision star is set to guest host American Top 40 this weekend, July 2 & 3.

The singer, known for her breakout Eurovision single "Toy," will be connecting with fans via the hashtag #NettaOnAmericanTop40 to discuss everything from her new single “I Love My Nails” to her over-the-top fashion and more.

Stay tuned and don’t miss Netta on American Top 40 this weekend. Listen live here and use the hashtag #NettaOnAmericanTop40 on social to follow along and connect with the Israeli singer-songwriter who might even answer your question on-air!