George Franklin McCleary Jr., 85, passed away Sunday, June 26, at Neuvant House in Lawrence. George was born April 9, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of George and Timmer McCleary. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1955 and then attended Yale University on a Naval ROTC Scholarship. He graduated from Yale with a bachelor's degree in geography in the spring of 1959 and was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, he earned his master's degree and his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He taught at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., before becoming an associate professor at the University of Kansas, where he worked for more than 35 years. During his tenure at KU, he was also heavily involved with freshman advising and commencement ceremonies for several years.

