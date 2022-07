Suspect in Custody for Attempting to Rob A Coffee Shop. On Sunday morning, July 3rd at 9:10 am, Mylon Knox (09/09/1986) approached the drive-through window of Black Rock Coffee on East Vista Way in Vista. He attempted to steal the tip jar from the outside counter. When the employees pulled the jar into the window, Knox yelled at the employees to give him the money and tried to force the window open to get to the jar. The employees were able to scare Knox off and he fled on foot toward Civic Center Drive without the tip jar.

