ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elgin to hold town meeting on recent earthquakes

By Nevin Smith
WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Elgin announced Thursday a townhall meeting after the recent earthquakes. The Midlands were rocked this week by a series of earthquakes that were...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

this is when I found when I googled it!9 earthquakes the past 24 hrs, 13 earthquakes the past 7 days, 13 earthquakes the past 30 days, & 52 earthquakes the past 365 days, I also found, with so many earthquakes so close together, something big may happen! SOOOOOOO SCARY....🙏GOD BLESS EVERYONE AND STAY SAFE🙏

Reply
2
Related
WIS-TV

2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Elgin again on Saturday. The earthquake happened at 11:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It happened 3.9 miles east of Elgin. Another small earthquake happened at 9:10 p.m. on Friday and measured in at 1.7. See...
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Weather#Columbia
WSPA 7News

USGS reports another earthquake in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological […]
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

July 4th celebration takes place in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Capital City Lake Murray Country hosted it's 34th annual 4th of July celebration Saturday afternoon. This year's theme honored heroes such as police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and health care workers. Boats were all decked out in patriotic gear to support local heroes. People in the...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fourth of July Parade in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It...
CAMDEN, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

How Elgin is responding amid ongoing earthquake swarm

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands is shaken up after experiencing its most powerful earthquake in more than eight years on Wednesday. In the last week, Kershaw County has been at the center of several earthquakes as part of what scientists are calling an ongoing swarm that began after Christmas.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

My Take: Fourth of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July 4th holiday is upon us. Millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday with parades, fireworks and barbecue. Let’s not forget why we celebrate. On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down their claim to be a free and independent nation from England.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. “Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873,” said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. “That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary.”
NEWBERRY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fort Jackson celebrates 4th of July

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - Independence Day festivities will continue over the next few days, but thousands showed up on Saturday at Fort Jackson for an event hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO.) "Our mission is to connect service members to family, to home and country," said Katie Kennedy with...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man tubing on Lake Murray dies in crash with watercraft

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

6th earthquake since Sunday recorded in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two earthquakes struck Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, marking the fifth and sixth quakes recorded in the area since early Sunday morning. The first quake measured a 3.3 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death on Augusta Road. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Augusta Road on Sunday around 5 p.m. to reports of an injured person. Once they arrived, officials determined that the person was dead. No other...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy