BAY CITY, MI-- The United Way of Bay County has announced the recipients of its upcoming funding cycle starting July 1 and will be dispersing $500,000 between them. According to Nicole Luczak, president of United Way of Bay County, the programs receiving funding closely align their focus on areas of education, health, income stability and goals set for diversity, equity, and inclusion to ensure resources and opportunities are accessible to all.

