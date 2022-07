The Minecraft Respawn Anchor allows you to set a spawn point in the Nether dimension, but it must be crafted using Crying Obsidian. Respawn Anchors will be valuable for any Minecraft players that like spending lots of time exploring the Nether for rare resources, but crafting one is very difficulty. The rare variant of Obsidian that's needed can only be found at randomly generated Ruined Portal, so you'll need to happen across one of those at some point. Fortunately, we've put together this guide that explains how to craft a Minecraft Respawn Anchor, including how you can find the necessary materials and how to charge it up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO