Saginaw County, MI

Saginaw County man faces life offense in alleged sexual assault of boy

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
THOMAS TWP, MI — A Thomas Township man is facing potential life imprisonment after being charged with sexually assaulting a child. In April, Child Protective Services brought allegations of the possible abuse to police’s attention, said Thomas Township Police Chief Al Fong....

