While campfires often accompany camping, as do fireworks with the Fourth of July, extreme caution needs to be exercised this holiday and throughout the summer due to Colorado’s continued drought and the frequency of human-caused fires. Visitors enjoying public lands have a responsibility to know where campfires are allowed, how to properly extinguish them, and that all fireworks are banned on Front Range public lands.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO