ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

KLBK’s Forever Family: Wednesday June 22, 2022

By Emily Falkenberg, LUBBOCK, Texas
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTixj_0gQtckTU00

While most people enjoy the freedoms summer has to offer, foster parents and children in care can often face a season of uncertainty as their kids adjust to a new daily routine. That is why folks at Saint Francis Ministries work hard to help families find activities and programs to give kids a sense of normalcy.

If you are a foster or kinship parent looking to join one of these programs, contact Chiemsee Hagy at chiemsee.hagy@saintfrancisministries.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: June 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SE→SSW 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! High of 98°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH. Clouds will fade away this evening into the overnight hours as our stray showers rain themselves out. Tonight will be mostly clear and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two men found dead in Eddy County oil field

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men they say were found at an oilfield east of Artesia. Officials say the men were found dead Sunday morning off US HWY 82 and Turkey Tract Rd. A cause of death is not known at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. […]
ARTESIA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Saint Francis Ministries#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2 suffered injuries in crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured in a crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. One person suffered serious injuries, and another suffered moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD blocked northbound lanes of the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is a developing […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘We’re gonna be okay, I love you’: Sister of 13-year-old killed in stolen car wreck details brother’s final moments

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A week after losing her little brother in a fatal car wreck, the sister of the 13-year-old who died speaks out- detailing her brother’s final moments. “That night, my mom felt something, like, off,” said Najari Ramirez, older sister of the deceased. “That’s whenever my mom got the call that he […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 seriously injured in crash, 50th and Ave. D

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a motorcycle crash resulted in serious injuries early Sunday morning. Officers were called after 2:00 a.m. to the area of 50th Street and Avenue D. A motorcycle collided with another vehicle, police said. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries,” […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy