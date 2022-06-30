KLBK’s Forever Family: Wednesday June 22, 2022
While most people enjoy the freedoms summer has to offer, foster parents and children in care can often face a season of uncertainty as their kids adjust to a new daily routine. That is why folks at Saint Francis Ministries work hard to help families find activities and programs to give kids a sense of normalcy.
If you are a foster or kinship parent looking to join one of these programs, contact Chiemsee Hagy at chiemsee.hagy@saintfrancisministries.org .
