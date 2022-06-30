ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Have your information ready when you visit the DMV

By Pam Bacon
southplattesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Help us help you! To save you time please have whichever one of the following applies to help us assist you with transactions:. • Proof of Colorado Insurance for the vehicle you are transacting on. If you don’t have any information; staff will do their best to search the...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Summit Daily News

Parks pass price slashed for Colorado residents in 2023

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
CREEDE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Independence Day doesn't mean complete freedom on the highway

Independence Day does not mean freedom for street racers to pretend Colorado's public roads are the Daytona Speedway. Local law enforcement is bracing for an increase in souped-up vehicles speeding on private and public roadways as July 4th weekend stretches into Monday. Street racing has been around since the invention...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Rural Colorado fed up with coddling criminals

The headline-making seizure of a staggering 114 pounds of pure, deadly fentanyl recently on Interstate 70, as reported Saturday by The Gazette, is a stark reminder of Colorado’s fight for survival amid an epic crime wave. And it isn’t just hitting the metro areas of the Front Range.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Fourth of July Holiday Weekend Means Deadly Roads In Colorado

Did you know the Fourth of July holiday is one of the deadliest holidays of the year in Colorado?. Traffic volume is always heavy during the holiday travel period and unfortunately, a certain number of drivers make the fateful decision to drink and drive. The Colorado Department of Transportation says unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities trend upward during the summer months.
Vail Daily

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
FOX21News.com

Do this to get your Colorado Cashback check by September

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 30, 2022 is the deadline to file your Colorado state taxes to receive your expedited Colorado Cashback check – you can also apply for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit with the same deadline in place. A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis...
CBS Denver

New Colorado tax brings logistical challenges for small businesses

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands.  "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...
