Madison, WI

Former News 3 Now anchor Michelle Li organizing Very Asian Week in Madison

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 3 Now is proud to spotlight one of our own alumni as she launches an initiative to support Madison’s Asian community. Michelle Li is a former News 3 Now anchor now working in St. Louis. Her latest project...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Martin D. Miller

LAKE MILLS – Martin David Miller, age 58, passed away at his home in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022. Martin was born July 14 in Corvallis OR the son of Gerald, Sr., and Sharon (Sanders) Miller. He had lived in Oregon, Arizona, and Iowa during his youth. Martin moved to Lake Mills with his parents and attended Lake Mills schools, graduating High School with the class of 1981. Martin was a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Army serving two tours in Korea and other duty stations in the United States. He was the much-loved son of Gerald, Sr and Sharon; brother of Julie (Jeff) Kube of Watertown, and Gerald F Miller Jr, deceased.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Alice M. Kniffin

Alice M. Kniffin, age 94 passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the New Glarus Home where she made many friendships with staff during the pandemic. She was born on October 6, 1927, in Fox River Grove, IL the daughter of Charles and Emily (Vermoch) Spevak. Alice graduated from...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Jonathan Taylor returns to Toppers to give back to Madison community

MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor was back in Madison on Friday for a simple purpose: to give back. The Toppers franchisee held a meet-and-greet at a Madison area Toppers to help benefit the Lussier Community Education Center. Along with signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, Taylor matched...
MADISON, WI
Ellen Degeneres
Maryland Daily Record

Paul Ryan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Joseph A. Craig High School. Wife/Spouse Name: Janna Ryan (m. 2000) Kids/Children Name: Charles Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan. Paul Davis Ryan is an eminent politician in America who was in service of the ‘United States House of Representatives. Notably, he is the ‘54th Speaker in the US House of Representatives. During his active career days, he got nominated to be the Vice President of the ‘Republican Party. He eventually decided to retire when he was 48 years old. He sincerely believes that he “achieved a heck of a lot” as a speaker of the house.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Donna Rae Welsh

Donna Rae Welsh age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Donna was born on July 14th 1933 to Edna and Jack Aide and grew up in Highland, WI. She was a 1951 graduate of Highland High School. On September...
JANESVILLE, WI
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Asian#The Very Asian Foundation#Madison Magazine#Rewritten
fortatkinsononline.com

70 vehicles on display at Whitewater’s Fourth of July car show

Some 70 vehicles, all entrants in the 37th Annual Whitewater Fourth of July Car Show, lined the municipal parking lot and grassy area across the street from the Whitewater Municipal Building Saturday. The one-day show was among attractions offered at the Whitewater Fourth of July Festival. Among committee members who...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Woman’s injury resolved by rib removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maureen Alley was admitted to University Hospital after a massive blood clot was found in one of her veins, leading to surgery that would remove one of her ribs. Alley said she noticed her arm was purple and swollen, nearly double its size, after she finished...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
Channel 3000

Third annual Linden Cohousing Farmers Market is back and expanded

In March 2020, Madison-area Hmong farmers were left with three bleak options amid the pandemic: forfeit the whole year and not farm at all, continue to grow and hope things got better, or look for alternative ways to sell their products. Unfortunately, few alternatives were available. As farmer’s markets shifted...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Man admitted to releasing Baraboo zoo animals while drinking at local bar

BARABOO, Wis. — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an Indiana man charged in connection with a break-in at the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month. Online court records show Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana, faces nine counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. RELATED: Indiana man identified in connection with Ochsner Park Zoo...
BARABOO, WI

