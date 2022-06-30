Top basketball recruit Mikey Williams visits University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the future.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams , out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

Part of the 2023 class of recruits, Williams is a social media superstar with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and 80,000 on Twitter.

Williams’ wise to stardom before he even started his high school career, receiving a few offers before his freshman season.

His popularity draws huge crowds to his high school and AAU games, which lead to him signing a shoe deal with Puma, becoming the first high school basketball player to sign a shoe deal.

In 2019, Williams broke a CIF San Diego section record by scoring 77 points against Kearny High School.

Now, Williams has nearly 30 college offers, including KU and several HBCUs after expressing interest on Twitter .

Williams posed with several Jayhawk uniforms for social media with the caption: Wait a second… #notcommitted

