ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top basketball recruit Mikey Williams visits University of Kansas

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2MJt_0gQtcf3r00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the future.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams , out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

Part of the 2023 class of recruits, Williams is a social media superstar with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and 80,000 on Twitter.

Williams’ wise to stardom before he even started his high school career, receiving a few offers before his freshman season.

Former K-State, Kansas coaches inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

His popularity draws huge crowds to his high school and AAU games, which lead to him signing a shoe deal with Puma, becoming the first high school basketball player to sign a shoe deal.

In 2019, Williams broke a CIF San Diego section record by scoring 77 points against Kearny High School.

Now, Williams has nearly 30 college offers, including KU and several HBCUs after expressing interest on Twitter .

Williams posed with several Jayhawk uniforms for social media with the caption: Wait a second… #notcommitted

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have wasted no time reloading the roster since taking over in June. Fitzgerald has been described as a tireless recruiter, and in his introductory press conference said he was excited to recruit local talent in Kansas.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 linebacker Logan Brantley has committed to play football at Kansas. Brantley comes to Kansas from Cherry Creek High School in Engelwood, Colorado. He is Colorado’s No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. Brantley chose the Jayhawks over Washington State, Air Force, Arizona...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
KU Sports

Kansas women's basketball team adds Breeley Oakley as walk-on

Breeley Oakley, who played the last two seasons at Howard junior college in Big Spring, Texas, has joined the Kansas women's basketball team as a walk-on. Oakley, a 5-foot-9 wing, will be a junior for the Jayhawks next season. She went to Byron Nelson High in Trophy Club, Texas, and is the daughter of Chad Oakley, a high school teammate and close friend of coach Brandon Schneider.
BIG SPRING, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

Royals defeat Tigers 7-4; secure series victory

DETROIT, Mich. — The Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-4, giving them the series victory and their third win in their last four games. They started out strong, when designated hitter Edward Olivares hit a homer in the second inning to put the Royals on the board first. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera would also hit […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#The Kansas Jayhawks#San Ysidro High School#The University Of Kansas#K State#Aau#Kearny High School#Fox4 Sports#Royals#Nexstar Media Inc
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy