Ambulance involved in North City crash

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers report a single vehicle fatal accident that happened in the 9200 block of Riverview Boulevard. The crash happened at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say the vehicle left the road and struck a bridge pillar. EMS responded and pronounced the...
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Saturday on Keck Road in Madison County, just west of Illinois Rt. 4, near St. Jacob. ISP reports the aircraft took off from the St. Louis Metro East Airport and, for unknown reasons, lost altitude and crashed on Keck Road around 11:39 AM Saturday.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 16 people shot and five killed since Friday. The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was found...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cerre at around 3:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman both shot. Police said the man had gunshot wounds in his upper body and the woman was shot multiple times in the lower body. The man was found dead at the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A Festus man and a St. Louis woman were injured Thursday evening, June 30, in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 near Scott Lane in Imperial, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:10 p.m., Adam N. Steffens, 18, of Festus was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart south on the...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man and woman are dead after they were shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, police said. The shooting happened at North Sarah and CD Banks right outside Turner Park around 2:25 p.m. Police said the two were inside a black Infiniti sedan when they were shot.
Arnold Police arrested a 27-year-old St. Louis man who reportedly was found driving a stolen car. Also, illegal drugs allegedly were found in the car, a 2001 Mustang, police reported. At about 7:40 p.m. June 14, an officer saw the Mustang without a year sticker on its license plate outside...
FESTUS (KMOV) -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car following an event at St. Pius X High School Friday in Festus. Crystal City Police tell News 4 the girl was crossing Highway 61 near Surdyke Motorsports when a car that was going around 30 mph hit her. The girl was with her mother and they were walking to their car when it happened.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man found wounded by officers in south St. Louis died overnight Friday. Officers found a man dead on the ground next to a parked car around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell next to the Compton Hill Reservoir near Interstate 44. Police said the man was shot in the back of the head. Homicide investigators do not have any suspects as of now.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.
