Ambulance involved in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cerre at around 3:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman both shot. Police said the man had gunshot wounds in his upper body and the woman was shot multiple times in the lower body. The man was found dead at the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO