2023 Recruiting Profile: 4-star Will Norman would shore up Florida's DL

It’s no secret that Billy Napier is looking to bring IMG Academy’s best to Gainesville, and he’s managed to do it a few times already in his short time as Florida’s head coach. Five-star safety Kamari Wilson headlined the transition class and will be a true freshman this season, and four-star Knijeah Harris is committed to the Gators’ recruiting class of 2023.

Now, a third Ascender is close to joining the mix, four-star defensive lineman Will Norman. Experts from 247Sports and On3 have predicted that he’ll land at Florida, and he outright said that UF was in his top two following a June official visit (the only one he took over the summer break).

Penn State has a crystal ball logged in their favor by a Florida State insider, but that came months before the others and it seems like Norman is Florida’s to lose at this point. Although the other team in his top two is unknown, it’s likely one of his previous top five and the Nittany Lions fit the bill.

Landing Norman would be huge for Florida considering Gervon Dexter could be headed to the NFL draft after this season. Adding depth to the trenches has been a priority for Bill Napier since arriving at Florida, and a commitment would shore things up for the future on the defensive line.

Norman’s plan is to make a decision before his senior season begins, and it appears he’s still on track with that timeline.

Vitals

Hometown Camden, New Jersey

High School IMG Academy

Projected Position Defensive Tackle/Line

Height 6’4

Weight 276 lbs

Class 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 4 181 29 38

Rivals 4 70 4 13

ESPN 4 80 7 17

On3 Recruiting 4 259 34 49

On3 Consensus 4 127 16 26

247 Composite 4 115 17 27

ESPN and Rivals are pretty high on Norman, but 247Sports and On3 aren’t quite as bullish. That pushes him out of the top 100 overall recruits in both aggregate reports, but he’s still a top-20 player on the defensive line in the class.

Top Schools

Florida Gators

Recruitment

November 25, 2021: Florida is named in Norman’s top 10.

January 27, 2022: Gators offer Norman a scholarship.

January 29, 2022: Norman makes an unofficial visit to Florida.

March 4, 2022: Norman unofficially visits FSU.

March 19, 2022: Norman unofficially visits Penn State.

March 29, 2022: Gators survive cut down to seven schools.

April 9, 2022: Norman unofficially visits Texas A&M.

April 14, 2022: Norman attends Florida’s spring game.

May 3, 2022: Norman names top five.

June 10, 2022: Norman officially visits Florida.

Key Quotes

“My visit to Florida really changed things for me. It was really a fast start with the relationships. Their coaches are off to a great start with me. Florida made me feel like one of their athletes and they definitely moved up into my top five. They are one of my top schools. I will be back there. – On3.

“Top two,” said Norman when asked where Florida stood following his official visits, according to Corey Bender of Gators Online.

“Florida is definitely one of my top schools. I’m definitely going to be back for a game,” Norman said. “It’s just how genuine the coaching staff is. Their energy never changes throughout the whole process. Good and bad, everything just stays the same.

“Coach Napier, his whole message I feel like is just powerful. Even though he was at Alabama for five years, Clemson for seven years, he just came from Louisiana, not a very big school, so that’s definitely someone like me who made it from hard work. I definitely feel like that’s eye-opening.” -Gators Online

