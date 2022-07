China is now one step closer to eliminating Windows from its government endpoints, an effort it has been pursuing for more than two decades now. As reported by The Register, the country has been laser-focused on switching to Linux (opens in new tab) entirely amid conflict with the US, but has thus far lacked the support of developers. But now, all of that might change with the launch of the openKylin project (opens in new tab).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO