The World Games kicks off in Birmingham on July 7, 2022 for two weeks packed with sports, concerts, and events. But the fun isn’t limited to The World Games venues. Concert venues, museums, art venues, and restaurants around the Birmingham area are putting on shows and special menus in honor of the games. For the next three weeks, AL.com is keeping a running list of things to see, do, drink, and eat while The World Games is in session. Keep checking this list over the next few weeks-- we’ll update it quite a few times.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO