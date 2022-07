JACKSON, Wyo. — Snow King Mountain has asked recreational users to use caution and take notice of all posted signs while Snow King is an active construction site. According to Snow King’s website, during summer construction it is recommended that hikers and bikers take the mountain access road on the East side of the Rafferty Lift as indicated with the green line on the adjacent map. It is recommended to stay off the steep Exhibition ski run, as it has a high potential for rockfall risk.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO