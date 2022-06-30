ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on the Supreme Court

By Dareh Gregorian
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Thursday, making her the first Black woman on the nation's highest court. Jackson, a former public defender and federal appeals court judge, was sworn in during a small ceremony shortly after Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement became official. Chief Justice John...

