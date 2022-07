It turns out that if you stayed up to watch Stranger Things season 4 part 2 as soon as the episodes dropped on Netflix. Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub revealed on Twitter that the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, spoke to him and disclosed the fact that the duo were still working on the effects of the series on June 30, a day before the big release. “FYI, the Duffer Brothers told me they finished a bunch of VFX shots on Stranger Things season 4 episode 9 this morning and uploaded them to the Netflix server,” he Tweeted. “So, if you watch the episode at 2 am tonight, you might not see the final shots. Better to sleep and wake up and then watch.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO