An individual from the FV Susan Rose went missing early Friday morning as the vessel was passing near Nomans Land en route to New Bedford. The Coast Guard received a call about the missing fisherman at 1:39 am, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s First District. Noel said the missing person is 54 years old and was last seen aboard the Susan Rose around midnight. When crew couldn’t find that person, they notified the Coast Guard.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO