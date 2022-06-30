ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Powerball Winning Numbers June 29: Check Your Ticket; There Was A $366.7M Jackpot Winner

By Cortney Drakeford
 3 days ago
Following two months of Powerball drawings, a player finally matched the winning numbers for the $366.7 million jackpot on Wednesday. The jackpot, which was the fourth Powerball lottery won this year, saw a single winning ticket sold in Vermont. The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, June 29, were 8,...

buddywiser8
3d ago

This is why it's called gambling. Some people are fortunate while others aren't. Hopefully whoever won will help their family and friends and maybe contribute to a good cause (s).

