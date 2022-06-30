VOV: Exploring Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center

As we get deeper into summer vacation, parents may be looking for activities to keep their children engaged and out of trouble.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series, Ashlei King and Robert Holt will speak with members from Brandon House Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

They will discuss summer programs and how Brandon House helps with the overall mission of achieving victory over violence.

