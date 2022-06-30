Results of Investigation Into Sheriff Essick’s Bullying Case Can Be Made Public

NAPA, Calif. - Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.
MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
Lake Berryessa, one of the North Bay’s most popular destinations for boating and swimming, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old San Pablo man this afternoon. This marks the second drowning in one week. As per a Facebook post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 p.m. Marciallo...
Three men have been arrested after robbing an illegal marijuana grow in southern Santa Rosa. Last Friday morning, Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a home burglary and shots fired on the 700 block of Todd Road. Two cars reportedly drove away from the location. One car was stopped near San Quentin prison in Marin County where the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Reyes, was detained. Found in his vehicle was an empty gun magazine, a large amount of cash, and an eighth ounce jar of weed. The second vehicle hit spike strips on Highway 101, took the East Washington Street off-ramp, and stopped on Wilson Street. The two occupants, Onnie Broussard and Jabril Tom, were arrested and deputies found about 25 pounds of processed weed in the car and a loaded handgun near the car. Deputies later learned that the residence that was robbed was growing a large amount of marijuana illegally and that some of it was stolen. No shooting victim was found.
Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
MARIN CO., Calif (BCN) — A Petaluma woman was sentenced to 29 months in prison for defrauding a hotel and a credit union, the Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Friday. Stephanie Simontacchi, 48, was employed as a bookkeeper at the Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito from December of 2009 to April […]
Santa Rosa’s Fire Chief and Chief of Police have issued a joint statement urging citizens to not use fireworks. Remember: all fireworks are illegal in Santa Rosa as well as the surrounding unincorporated areas. Anyone considering using fireworks is urged to STOP and safely dispose of fireworks or forfeit them to a fire or police station. Enforcement teams from both the police and fire departments will be patrolling areas and will cite individuals violating the City’s fireworks ban which includes fines. The use of dangerous fireworks or possession of them can result in a citation, additional fines, or an arrest.
Sonoma County is starting to demobilize its pandemic response operations now that millions of dollars in state and federal emergency funding has dried up. The funding ended Thursday, leaving the county with five-million-dollars to spend for pandemic response services. That’s only about a quarter of the cash available to the county before the fiscal year ended with the month of June. Sonoma County public health leaders say the volume of new COVID-19 cases is stable and manageable right now. Hospitalization and death numbers also remain steady and haven’t spiked as of late.
World War II explosives were found at a west Petaluma residence on Saturday, the Petaluma Police Department announced. A concerned resident called the police when they ran into three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions at a deceased family member's home, police said. The police department noticed that...
When Avery Kalafatas’ cousin died in 2020, it was a setback that put him on a path to help other teenagers avoid the same fate. Ross’ 17-year-old Kalafatas said his cousin, Aidan Mullin, took a pill he had received from a friend. Mullin thought the pill was Percocet, a prescription pain medication.
A police bust at a San Pablo party supplies store today uncovered several thousand pounds of illegal fireworks. An anonymous online tip led police to La Raza Party Supplies at 1600 Rumrill Blvd., according to the San Pablo Police Department. At about 2:27 p.m. today, an undercover police officer purchased illegal fireworks from a clerk in the store.
VALLEJO – The Solano County Sheriff’s deputy killing of Jason Thompson on Sunday, June 19 was “excessive” and “overkill,” two eyewitnesses told the Vallejo Sun. Those witnesses — who spoke to the Sun on the condition of anonymity due to their fear of reprisal for speaking out — said sheriff’s deputies did not try to de-escalate a situation where 28-year-old Thompson appeared to be harming himself with a knife-like instrument before gesturing it towards authorities.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 500 pounds of illegal fireworks for sale, police said. Santa Rosa police received a tip that a person own a large quantity of illegal fireworks and sell them all over Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, police said.
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 06/29/2022 at about 1:55 PM, UPD’s dispatch center received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting that just occurred in the area of Mulberry St. and Observatory Avenue. Callers provided differing descriptions of the male suspect who was last seen running northbound toward Observatory Avenue. UPD officers as well as other local law enforcement personnel responded to the area.
Fourteen illegally-possesses pistols, rifles and fully-automatic handguns were seized and seven suspects apprehended after the Richmond Police Department, with assistance from specialized law enforcement agencies throughout Contra Costa County, served five separate search warrants simultaneously on Thursday at residences in Richmond, police said. The investigation followed a series of violent...
A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
