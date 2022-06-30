ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an...

SFGate

Jan. 6 committee: More evidence will come in July hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday. “There will be way more information and...
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
SFGate

Cassidy Hutchinson and the all-knowing presence of Washington's aides

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WASHINGTON - Washington is run by aides, or at least it runs on the work of aides: the gophers, the schedulers, the advisers, the consiglieres, the speechwriters, the deputy assistant whatevers, the advance teams, the surrogates and spokespeople, the bag men and body men and boss whisperers, the young women who arrange everything and get credit for nothing. The aide is just out of frame, or blurry in the background, or seated against the wall of the conference room. Head down, taking notes, sending texts. Crafting a plan, a response, a lunch order. The aide's responsibilities can be vast or pinpoint, consequential or quotidian. But even at a lower rank, even with modest experience, an aide has a source of formidable power: proximity. The aide sees and hears and knows, because they are, simply, around.
Daily Mail

Proud to be an American? Record low 38% of people say they're 'extremely proud' as Florida county says there's not reason to celebrate Fourth of July because US is 'full of hate' and woke NPR breaks 33-year tradition of reading Declaration of Independence

Only 38 percent of U.S. citizens say they are 'extremely proud' to be American this Fourth of July. A new Gallup survey revealed a record-low level of extreme national pride as the U.S. battles rising inflation, increased mass shootings and differing opinions about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Phys.org

Research team captures an elusive shadow: State-by-state gun ownership

Policymakers are faced with an exceptional challenge: how to reduce harm caused by firearms while maintaining citizens' right to bear arms and protect themselves. This is especially true as the Supreme Court has hobbled New York State regulations restricting who can carry a concealed weapon. While meaningful legislation requires an...
SFGate

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall. Although the...
SFGate

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
SFGate

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Jennings is CEO of the Lambda Legal organization, a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights. He sees his mission in part as fulfilling that hallowed American principle: “All men are created equal.”. “Those words say to me, ‘Do better, America.’ And what I mean...
Field & Stream

Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Repeal Pittman-Robertson Act Excise Taxes

For 85 years, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, has raised billions of dollars for wildlife research and habitat acquisition. The bill, which is funded by a 10 to 11 percent excise tax on hunting and fishing gear, including firearms, is arguably the most important source of conservation funding in the United States. With H.R. 8167, Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia has taken aim at Pittman-Robertson’s current funding in the name of Second Amendment rights. The bill is named the “RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022” It would eliminate the excise tax on guns, ammunition, and archery tackle that fund Pittman-Robertson. He introduced the bill on June 22, 2022, with the support of 53 co-sponsors.
SFGate

Defense seeks to toss murder charge in Nevada kidnap-killing

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager are seeking to dismiss the murder charge by arguing he can’t be tried in Lyon County because she was killed in a neighboring county. Troy Driver's public defenders filed the motion to...
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland & Ellis’s Adieu to the NRA: Out, Out Damn Spot! (1)

As dramatic exits go, Paul Clement’s departure from Kirkland & Ellis was a doozy. After scoring a landmark victory for gun rights in the Supreme Court last week, Clement and his partner Erin Murphy announced their departures from Kirkland—effective immediately. A few hours later, they amplified that news,...
