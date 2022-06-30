Orange Beach to cut ribbon on schools on July 1 at 9 a.m.
City formed its own system with a March 15 council vote. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach City Schools will be celebrating their first day as a...www.obawebsite.com
City formed its own system with a March 15 council vote. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach City Schools will be celebrating their first day as a...www.obawebsite.com
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0