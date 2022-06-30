Wawa Welcome America July 4th Party on the Parkway: Road Closures Underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a gruesome discovery in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. A body was found in the trunk of a burning car. Fire crews responded to the scene just off Verree Road near Pennypack Creek around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once the fire was extinguished, officials found the victim tied up in the trunk of the car with a gunshot wound to his head. “So this is clearly an intentional act,” Inspector D F Pace said. “The victim was likely brought here to this location from some other location, found, kidnapped, and then likely shot on location here just before the vehicle was doused with gasoline and set ablaze.” The victim has not yet been identified. Police are still searching for the suspect and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO