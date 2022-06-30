ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Party on the Parkway: Road Closures Underway

By Kaamil Jones
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your going to the 2022 Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway on July 4th or your planning to watch the Jason Derulo concert and grand finale fireworks at home on NBC10 or stream it from a BBQ, you still may be impacted by road closures days ahead of the...

PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Places to Watch the Sunset in Philadelphia

Depending on your taste, there are many places to catch a glimpse of the sun in Philadelphia. The Schuylkill River Park is a popular location for sunset viewing. It's located on the Delaware River, near the city's borders with New Jersey. Whether you're in the mood for a picnic, a brisk stroll, or simply a peaceful sunset, the park is a great location for an evening view.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Norristown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Increasing Patrols Ahead Of Fourth Of July Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are stepping up patrols in the city this Fourth of July weekend. Business owners say they are glad to see the increased police presence for themselves and their customers. Police say they will increase patrols in areas where people normally gather, along with places that had issues in the past. Business owners CBS3 spoke with say they are grateful for the extra security — from South Street to Old City. Philadelphia is the birthplace of American Independence. It is expected to be a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. The police department says it is ready for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Philadelphia Mass Turbulence of 1947?

Philadelphia, PA - If you've never been to Philadelphia, you might be wondering: What was The Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947?. Well, it's an incredible event that is widely considered to be one of the most bizarre and terrifying in human history. It's difficult to put into words how scary it was, and yet, it really never happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Body Found Tied Up, Shot Inside Trunk Of Burning Car In Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a gruesome discovery in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. A body was found in the trunk of a burning car. Fire crews responded to the scene just off Verree Road near Pennypack Creek around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once the fire was extinguished, officials found the victim tied up in the trunk of the car with a gunshot wound to his head. “So this is clearly an intentional act,” Inspector D F Pace said. “The victim was likely brought here to this location from some other location, found, kidnapped, and then likely shot on location here just before the vehicle was doused with gasoline and set ablaze.” The victim has not yet been identified. Police are still searching for the suspect and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage Boy Shot 4 Times In Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot four times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Natrona Street around 12:45 p.m. Police say the boy was shot twice in his left hand and twice in his left leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, six-unit mixed-use development at 1600 Point Breeze Avenue in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the new building span 6,986 square feet, with commercial space at street level and within the structure’s basement and residential units above. In total, the structure will cost an estimated $730,000 to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Mount Airy Meadows Complete at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

Construction work is complete at Mount Airy Meadows, an eight-townhouse development at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by Ruggiero Plante Land Design, with ANC Builders Inc. as the contractor, each building rises three stories and spans 2,298 square feet. The the buildings share a common rear drive aisle, which is used to access in-building garages. Permits list construction costs of $200,000 per structure, which puts the total project construction cost at $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

