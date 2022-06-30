Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Through Monday Night .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels is in effect through Midnight Monday night for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225 and 226. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Tuesday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Monday then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Monday, with slight cooling on Tuesday. Expect scattered high based thunderstorms with poor rain production, gusty winds, hail, and abundant lightning through early Monday morning, and again Monday afternoon and evening. Over 9000 lightning strokes occurred over Northern Alaska Sunday, and Monday is expected to be similar, with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern Interior. Min RH should be 28-38% across the Eastern Interior Monday, then increase Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Monday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

