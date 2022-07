Like football clubs, symphony orchestras enter the transfer market in the close season — and I have never known a busier one than the summer of 2022. Just look at the gaps on the map. New York and Chicago are hunting a music director, as are Munich, Amsterdam and Covent Garden. One league down, there are vacancies at the Vienna Symphony, in Toulouse, Seattle, Minnesota, Seoul, Manchester, Moscow (several) and more.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO