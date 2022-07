A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.

