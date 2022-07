Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on June 29, Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on charges of terrorism, two counts of carjacking, seven counts of bias intimidation, four counts of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, five counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and five counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO