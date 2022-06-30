Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Twp. police are currently looking for a man as part of an investigation.
Police are asking that if you recognize the man call 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. You can also message them privately on their Facebook page .Report: Struggle leads to gun firing, woman shot in Youngstown
Howland Twp. PD also reminded the public that tipsters are always anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0