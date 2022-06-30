ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpIBa_0gQtSd0T00

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Twp. police are currently looking for a man as part of an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37znw3_0gQtSd0T00

Police are asking that if you recognize the man call 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective. You can also message them privately on their Facebook page .

Report: Struggle leads to gun firing, woman shot in Youngstown

Howland Twp. PD also reminded the public that tipsters are always anonymous.

