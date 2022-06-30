ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, IA

Iowa child dies in an accident involving a front-end loader

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEON, Iowa — A child was killed in Decatur County in an accident involving a front-end loader. According to an Iowa State...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

6-year-old dies after hit by front-end loader in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines motorcycle crash leaves one dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash in Des Moines Friday evening resulted in the death of one individual. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist experienced serious […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Decatur County, IA
Accidents
Decatur County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Decatur County, IA
City
Leon, IA
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crews search for man who went missing on Raccoon River

VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
VAN METER, IA
KCCI.com

One dead in off-road vehicle crash in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was driving a UTV in a hayfield when they lost control and rolled the vehicle. That person died at the hospital. Their name and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loader#Iowa State Patrol#Traffic Accident
northwestmoinfo.com

Identity of UTV Driver Killed in Decatur County Accident Released

DECATUR COUNTY, IA – The identity of the driver killed in an accident on Tuesday in Decatur County has been released. The Iowa State Patrol reports 46-year old Ankeny resident Brian Kitt was killed when he lost control of a UTV in a hay field on private property. Kitt was ejected in the accident, causing the fatal injuries.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Iowa man demolishes motorcycle in crash north of Kirksville

A motorcyclist from Moulton, Iowa was hurt Thursday morning when the motorcycle hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle north of Kirksville. Eighteen-year old Clayton Coffman refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 44-year old Crystal Brown of Bloomfield, Iowa, was not reported hurt.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOEL 950 AM

6 Year-Old & 50-Year-Old Killed in Southern Iowa Accidents

Wednesday was a tragic day in southern Iowa. Two people were killed in the extreme southern part of the state in separate incidents. The first accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. in rural Appanoose County. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Roberta Leffler was...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested after allegedly shoving wife to ground

An Adel man was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic dispute during which he allegedly assaulted his wife. Edward Zachery Osburne, 32, of 911 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bryan...
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
DES MOINES, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults estranged wife Friday

A Waukee man was arrested Saturday for assault after a scene with his estranged wife. David John Limke, 55, of 636 S.E. Williams Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Williams...
WAUKEE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy